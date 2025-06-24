Catterall vs Eubank | Face-Off Cards on the Table | Matchroom Boxing





Jack Catterall, two-time world title challenger, faces off across to table with undefeated Harlem Eubank. No host, no promoter and no referee between them – just the two fighters man to man.

The 30-2 (13) Catterall collides with Eubank, 21-0 (9), on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Tickets: https://www.axs.com/uk/events/979091/matchroom-boxing-presents-catterall-vs-eubank-tickets?skin=manchester

