Freddie Roach Reveals His Favorite Manny Pacquaio Moment

Trainer Freddie Roach has been in Manny Pacquiao’s corner for years, but THIS moment stands out as his favorite.
#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
Trainer Freddie Roach has been in Manny Pacquiao’s corner for years, but THIS moment stands out as his favorite.
#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
Tags * Al Haymon angel fierro Boxing brandon figueroa cruz vs fierro 2 Favorite figueroa vs gonzalez Freddie Freddie Roach Freddy Roach fundora vs tszyu 2 Isaac Cruz joet Gonzalez july 19 Manny Manny Pacquiao Mario Barrios moment pacquaio pacquiao vs barrios PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs fierro 2 Premier Boxing Champions REVEALS Roach sebastian fundora tim tszyu
Go behind-the-scenes of fight week ahead of the huge fight between Jake Paul and Julio …