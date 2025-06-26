Home / Boxing Videos / Freddie Roach Reveals His Favorite Manny Pacquaio Moment

Freddie Roach Reveals His Favorite Manny Pacquaio Moment

Premier Boxing Champions 17 mins ago Boxing Videos



Trainer Freddie Roach has been in Manny Pacquiao’s corner for years, but THIS moment stands out as his favorite.

#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

'The best shape of my life!' Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Uncut

Go behind-the-scenes of fight week ahead of the huge fight between Jake Paul and Julio …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved