Makes The Day Count: Catterall vs Eubank | Matchroom Boxing





Jack Catterall, x2 world title challenger, collides with undefeated Harlem Eubank this Saturday (July 5) in a massive fight at welterweight.

We’re embedded in both camps as the fighters countdown to the huge fight in Manchester.

Catterall dropped a split decision to Arnold Barboza Junior in February in his bid to claim the vacant WBO super lightweight belt. He now steps up 7lbs to face unbeaten Eubank, who is coming off TKO vs Tyrone McKenna in March.

