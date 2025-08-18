Queensberry Renews Partnership with FDJ United

Queensberry and long-term sponsors FDJ United, whose brands include UNIBET and 32Red, are renewing their partnership. The news further cements FDJ United’s commitment to the growth of boxing and will see fight fans go behind the scenes of some of Queensberry’s premium UK fights.

Frank Warren, Founder and Promoter, Queensberry , said: “We are very happy to be renewing our partnership with UNIBET just before we enter into a sequence of blockbuster fights and shows. I’ve been involved in this sport for many, many years and the way people interact with boxing has changed beyond recognition.

“Here at Queensberry, we are certain this partnership will make sure these developments continue in the right direction, giving boxing fans unique access to the fighters and making them feel closer to the action. UNIBET is the place to be when it comes to digital series for boxing fans everywhere, so we are delighted to continue this collaboration.”

When boxing returns to UK soil for the British & Commonwealth Championship fight between Jack Rafferty and Mark Chamberlain on Saturday 23rd August, UNIBET will help to bring boxing fans closer to the action with the return of their ‘UNIBET Lowdown’ digital series. Kickstarting with an exclusive interview from Josh Taylor, fans will be given a special preview of what is set to be an incredible fight and build further excitement for Fight Week.

The series will bring you along for the build-up to Fight Week, giving you unprecedented access. From specially crafted shows, exclusive interviews, to the final press conference and weigh-in, you will see your favourite boxers like you’ve never seen them before.

Sam Mead, General Manager UK, FDJ United said: “We are absolutely delighted to be continuing our partnership with Queensberry. Our relationship dates back nearly a decade, to 2016, and has helped to showcase our UNIBET-sponsored content alongside some of the most iconic nights in boxing history. Along with Queensberry, we share a similar ethos in delivering a customer-first approach – using the ever-growing medium of digital content to be innovative and engage exsiting and attract new fans. For the upcoming season, we aim to take our content even further – giving access that overtakes our previous offerings and gets fans even closer to the action”