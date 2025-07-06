UPSET! Fraser Wilkinson stuns William Crolla (Catterall Vs Eubank Undercard)

Previously unbeaten William Crolla – brother of world champ Anthony suffers a shock defeat at the hands of Fraser Wilkinson in Manchester, July 5, 2025.
#Boxing #Matchroom #CatterallEubank
