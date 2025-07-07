Manny Pacquiao “beat the daylights out of Margarito” to capture his 8th world title. #PacquiaoBarrios
Home / Boxing Videos / Manny Pacquiao “beat the daylights out of Margarito”
Tags * amazon boxing Antonio Margarito BEAT best of boxer Boxing daylights Fight highlights Manny Manny Pacquiao manny pacquiao vs mario barrios Margarito Mario Barrios Pacquiao pacquiao vs pacquiao vs margarito PBC pbc on prime ppb premier boxing prime boxing prime video Top Rank VS
Check Also
#StevensZepeda Fight Week Day One
: lights, cameras, media! William Zepeda’s ready for the moment. 🎥💬🔥 #StevensonZepeda Ring III live …