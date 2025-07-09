Home / Boxing Videos / Vinny Paz’s Reaction to Getting Into the Hall of Fame

Vinny Paz’s Reaction to Getting Into the Hall of Fame

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Vinny Paz’s hilarious and unfiltered reaction to getting the call about his Hall of Fame induction. His raw emotion and candid response shows exactly why fans love this legendary fighter’s personality and authenticity.

