Rewrite or repeat. We find out July 19 in the Fundora vs Tszyu rematch.

3rd installment of Serrano-Taylor coming up..... It's on Netflix, so I'll be able to watch it. Let's hope Amanda rights the previous two wrongs. She's had two fights taken away from her. The... […]

Edgar Berlanga is straight trash... What a loud mouthed B class fighter. Surprised he is still fighting after his Canelo payday. lol... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLdWwMEYjw8 […]

Ricky Hatton comeback at 47! Former multiple world champion Ricky Hatton has announced his return to boxing. Manchester's Hatton, who turns 47 in October, will fight the... […]

Sam Noakes v Abdullah Mason Briton Sam Noakes will fight fellow unbeaten contender Abdullah Mason for the vacant WBO lightweight world title in Saudi Arabia this November. ... […]

Anthony Yarde v David Benavidez British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde will challenge unbeaten WBC world champion David Benavidez in Saudi Arabia this November. London-born... […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Edgar Berlanga Hamzah Sheeraz will take on Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens. The fight will be contested over 12... […]

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr - omfg!! Jokes. Sorry mods, you can close this thread. […]

Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan 2 Matchroom Boxing chief executive Frank Smith is "very confident" the rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will be for the vacant IBF... […]

How does Lennox do in today's HW division. Found this video on youtube earlier with someone assessing how Lewis would fare in today's HW crop. Decent video I'll give people a chance to... […]

Andre Ward v these fighters I have been watching some Andre Ward episodes over the past few weeks and they are good. The one with Joe Calzaghe is excellent. He does this one... […]

brian norman jr v jin sasaki june nineteenth jin sasaki is all action, this will be fun while it lasts Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GtgYfT5WsAAaL-A?format=jpg&name=large also cristian... […]

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Anthony Deontay Wilder will square off against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on Friday, June 27th, 2025, at Charles Koch Arena, Wichita. The fight will take... […]