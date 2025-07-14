Riguccini blasts out Correa in two rounds to claim WBA interim super lightweight title – World Boxing Association

Italy’s Alessandro Riguccini (31–0, 27 KOs) continued his march through the super lightweight division with a devastating second-round technical knockout over Venezuela’s Jesús Correa (18–1, 16 KOs) to capture the WBA interim world title in front of a lively crowd at the Lake Amphitheater in Tirana, Albania.

From the opening bell, Riguccini asserted himself with aggressive footwork and body shots, quickly setting a tempo that Correa struggled to match. The Venezuelan slugger tried to counter with his trademark explosiveness, but the Italian’s accuracy proved too much.

Midway through the second round, Riguccini landed a clean straight right followed by a crushing hook to the head, leaving Correa reeling and unable to recover. The referee wasted no time in stopping the contest, handing Riguccini his 27th knockout victory and keeping his perfect record intact.

“This was a tough opponent,” Riguccini said afterward. “He came at me hard early and landed a few shots, but I was focused on getting that belt—and I got it. Now I’ll take a few days to reflect.”

With the win, Riguccini not only claims the interim WBA belt but also solidifies his status as one of the most dangerous punchers in the 140-pound division—a weight class currently seeing major shifts and new contenders.

For Correa, the loss marks the first defeat of his professional career. Despite showing his usual heart and tenacity in the early going, he was ultimately overwhelmed by Riguccini’s firepower and experience. His team acknowledged the setback but promised a strong return.

Riguccini’s performance in Albania sends a clear message to the division: he’s not just a power puncher—he’s a serious title threat on the global stage.