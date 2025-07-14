Home / Boxing Videos / BOXING'S BEST OF 2025 (So Far) | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing’s best from the first half of 2025! Highlights include the epic Chris Eubank Junior vs Conor Benn fight, Jai Opetaia’s epic KO of David Nyik, Boots Ennis’s bodysnatching, Dave Allen’s big win, Paddy Donovan’s controversial disqualification vs Lewis Crocker and much more.

