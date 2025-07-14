BOXING'S BEST OF 2025 (So Far) | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing’s best from the first half of 2025! Highlights include the epic Chris Eubank Junior vs Conor Benn fight, Jai Opetaia’s epic KO of David Nyik, Boots Ennis’s bodysnatching, Dave Allen’s big win, Paddy Donovan’s controversial disqualification vs Lewis Crocker and much more.
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
#bestboxing #greatestfights
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.