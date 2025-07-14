Shawn Porter Relives Sparring Manny Pacquiao

Shawn Porter relives sparring with Manny Pacquiao years ago and makes his official pick for #PacquiaoBarrios on July 19, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
Shawn Porter relives sparring with Manny Pacquiao years ago and makes his official pick for #PacquiaoBarrios on July 19, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
Tags * Al Haymon angel fierro Boxing brandon figueroa cruz vs fierro 2 figueroa vs gonzalez fundora vs tszyu 2 Isaac Cruz joet Gonzalez july 19 Manny Manny Pacquiao Mario Barrios Pacquiao pacquiao vs barrios PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs fierro 2 Porter Premier Boxing Champions relives sebastian fundora Shawn Shawn Porter SPARRING tim tszyu
Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Telegram: …