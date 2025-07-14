Home / Boxing Videos / Shawn Porter Relives Sparring Manny Pacquiao

Shawn Porter Relives Sparring Manny Pacquiao

Premier Boxing Champions 23 mins ago Boxing Videos



Shawn Porter relives sparring with Manny Pacquiao years ago and makes his official pick for #PacquiaoBarrios on July 19, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

