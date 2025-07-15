The Best of Bam! | Jesse Rodriguez's world title knockouts | Matchroom Boxing

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is undefeated and already a two-division champion. Witness the best of Bam, as he dominates the flyweight division and begins his super-flyweight campaign.
Bam Rodriguez, the WBC super flyweight champions, fights WBO champ Phumelele Cafu for the unified titles at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas this Saturday, July 19, 2025.
