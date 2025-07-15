The Best of Bam! | Jesse Rodriguez's world title knockouts | Matchroom Boxing





Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is undefeated and already a two-division champion. Witness the best of Bam, as he dominates the flyweight division and begins his super-flyweight campaign.

Bam Rodriguez, the WBC super flyweight champions, fights WBO champ Phumelele Cafu for the unified titles at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas this Saturday, July 19, 2025.

***

#matchroomboxing #bamrodriguez #bamboxer

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.