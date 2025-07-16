What Pacquiao and Barrios Expect from Each Other? Greatness.

What are Pacquiao and Barrios expecting from each other on July 19th?
Short answer: Greatness
#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
What are Pacquiao and Barrios expecting from each other on July 19th?
Short answer: Greatness
#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
Tags * Al Haymon angel fierro Barrios Boxing brandon figueroa cruz vs fierro 2 Expect figueroa vs gonzalez fundora vs tszyu 2 greatness Isaac Cruz joet Gonzalez july 19 Manny Pacquiao Mario Barrios Pacquiao pacquiao vs barrios PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs fierro 2 Premier Boxing Champions sebastian fundora tim tszyu
WATCH USYK/DUBOIS 2 ► http://DAZN.com/youtube Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois sit down with Darren Barker …