Home / Boxing Videos / What Pacquiao and Barrios Expect from Each Other? Greatness.

What Pacquiao and Barrios Expect from Each Other? Greatness.

Premier Boxing Champions 48 mins ago Boxing Videos



What are Pacquiao and Barrios expecting from each other on July 19th?

Short answer: Greatness

#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

FACE OFF: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2

WATCH USYK/DUBOIS 2 ► http://DAZN.com/youtube Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois sit down with Darren Barker …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved