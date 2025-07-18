Queensberry & Ready to Fight Announce Partnership with Global Next Tra

Queensberry and Ready to Fight are proud to announce, Global Next Trade will become an Official Partner of the Undisputed Heavy Championship of the World: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19th.

A new Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned on Saturday, where unified WBC, WBO and WBA world champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF world champion Daniel Dubois will fight for all the belts in a historic event on UK soil.

“Global Next Trade is proud to support one of the most anticipated nights in boxing history as Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois at the iconic Wembley Stadium, said Eduardo Berumen, Partner at GNT Capital”

“This event represents the very best in global sport, and GNT Capital is thrilled to align our brand with such a monumental occasion.”

“As long-time supporters of excellence, discipline, and determination, we see this partnership for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the World as a perfect reflection of our values. We look forward to being part of an unforgettable night that will go down in boxing history.”

Global Next Trade is the fastest growing broker in Latin America and is committed to providing cutting-edge, fair, and transparent solutions to active traders with the best customer service possible.

The leading broker is strong support and commitment to boxing is testament to Global Next Trade’s ambition and evolving ecosystem.

Global Next Trade is registered in the Cayman Islands (No. 348685). The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. GNT Capital Ltd (Global Next Trade) provides access to global CFD markets for individual and corporate clients. CFD trading carries high risk and may results in losses exceeding your deposit. Please ensure you understand the risks. Terms apply.

In addition, Global Next Trade encourages clients to regularly review their terms and conditions and to contact their 24/7 customer service team for questions and further information. For additional insights, you may want to explore research papers on CFDs and market regulation or review resources on risk management in high-volatility markets to further deepen your understanding.