Alma Melisa Meraz Captures the WBA Interim Light Flyweight World Title – World Boxing Association

On a night filled with high drama and a clash of styles, Tijuana’s Alma Melisa “La Leona” Meraz Rodríguez (11-4-1, 2 KOs) etched her name in the history books, claiming the WBA Interim Light Flyweight World Championship with a majority decision victory over Jacqueline “Jaky” Calvo Ramírez (24-10-2, 4 KOs). The main event took place September 27 at the Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, State of Mexico. Official scores read 97-93 and 97-93 for Meraz, while one judge had it 97-93 for Calvo, underlining both the competitiveness of the bout and Meraz’s tactical edge in the key moments.

From the opening bell, both fighters laid their cards on the table. Calvo, the more seasoned contender with international experience, leaned on her technical boxing, managing range with the jab and trying to dictate pace from the outside. Meraz, true to her nickname “La Leona,” came out hunting, digging to the body and pressing forward at close quarters. The first five rounds were fought on even terms, with fierce exchanges and momentum shifting back and forth.

By the sixth round, however, Meraz began to seize control. Her sharper combinations, lateral movement, and clear read on Calvo’s game plan allowed her to land the cleaner, more telling shots while closing rounds with authority. Though Calvo never stopped competing, her offense lacked the sting to hold off the relentless charge of the Tijuana fighter, who finished the last three rounds with a strong flourish.

For Meraz, this victory marks the pinnacle of her professional career after years of grinding through Mexico’s national circuit. For Calvo, it’s a tough but honorable setback that still leaves her as a respected contender in the division.