Manny Pacquiao Reveals How He DESTROYED Oscar De La Hoya

Manny Pacquiao Reveals How He DESTROYED Oscar De La Hoya

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/BKHQS8sj7iw

Manny Pacquiao breaks down his legendary victory over Oscar De La Hoya and how four months of studying changed his life.

