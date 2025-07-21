UNSEEN ANGLE | Usyk STOPS Dubois + Immediate AFTERMATH | Undisputed 👑

Exclusive unseen ringside angle of Oleksandr Usyk’s knockout victory over Daniel Dubois, crowning him the Undisputed Champion for the second time in his career.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing