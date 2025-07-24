Pacquiao vs Barrios FULL FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2025. | PBC PPV on Prime Video

In an epic night of boxing, Legends and contenders alike collided on a stacked PBC on Amazon Prime card. Watch the full highlights of all the fights today!
0:00 Magsayo vs Mata Fight Highlight
3:00 Picasso vs Kameda Fight Highlight
5:59 Russell vs Castaneda Fight Highlight
8:59 Figueroa vs Gonzalez Fight Highlight
11:56 Pitbull vs Salcido Fight Highlight
14:55 Fundora vs Tszyu 2 Fight Highlight
17:53 Pacquiao vs Barrios Fight Highlight
#PacquiaoBarrios #MannyPaquiao #Boxing
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions