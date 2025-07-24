Pacquiao vs Barrios FULL FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2025. | PBC PPV on Prime Video





In an epic night of boxing, Legends and contenders alike collided on a stacked PBC on Amazon Prime card. Watch the full highlights of all the fights today!

0:00 Magsayo vs Mata Fight Highlight

3:00 Picasso vs Kameda Fight Highlight

5:59 Russell vs Castaneda Fight Highlight

8:59 Figueroa vs Gonzalez Fight Highlight

11:56 Pitbull vs Salcido Fight Highlight

14:55 Fundora vs Tszyu 2 Fight Highlight

17:53 Pacquiao vs Barrios Fight Highlight

