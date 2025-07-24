Home / Boxing Videos / Pacquiao vs Barrios FULL FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2025. | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Pacquiao vs Barrios FULL FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2025. | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Premier Boxing Champions 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



In an epic night of boxing, Legends and contenders alike collided on a stacked PBC on Amazon Prime card. Watch the full highlights of all the fights today!

0:00 Magsayo vs Mata Fight Highlight
3:00 Picasso vs Kameda Fight Highlight
5:59 Russell vs Castaneda Fight Highlight
8:59 Figueroa vs Gonzalez Fight Highlight
11:56 Pitbull vs Salcido Fight Highlight
14:55 Fundora vs Tszyu 2 Fight Highlight
17:53 Pacquiao vs Barrios Fight Highlight

#PacquiaoBarrios #MannyPaquiao #Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE! Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti – Pier Pressure 🏖️

Watch the full prelims on the Queensberry YT Channel from 5:00pm before switching over to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved