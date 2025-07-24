Libya Gears Up to Host “KO Drugs” for the Second Time – World Boxing Association

On August 8, the city of Benghazi will host a landmark edition of “KO Drugs,” the international boxing initiative spearheaded by the World Boxing Association (WBA). The card, set to feature three title fights, marks a major step in the development of professional boxing in North Africa.

The event will take place at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, a venue with capacity for over 10,000 spectators, and will welcome local officials, WBA representatives, and international boxing personalities.

Cuello vs. Ríos Jiménez: Undefeated Featherweights Collide

Headlining the night, Argentina’s Mirco Cuello (15-0, 12 KOs) will face Mexico’s Sergio Ríos Jiménez (19-0, 7 KOs) for the WBA interim featherweight world title (126 lbs). Cuello, a former Youth Olympic medalist and one of South America’s most promising young fighters, comes into the bout with 12 knockouts in 15 fights—his power, speed, and aggression earning him widespread attention as a breakout force in the division.

Ríos Jiménez, also unbeaten, carries a more tactical style with 7 KOs in 19 wins. Though lacking Cuello’s knockout ratio, the Mexican enters with hunger and the chance to make history on Libyan soil.

Oumiha vs. Fonseca: Technician Meets Pressure Fighter

In the co-main event, France’s Sofiane Oumiha (6-0, 2 KOs)—an Olympic silver medalist in Rio 2016 and amateur world champion—takes on Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca (36-4-2, 29 KOs) for the WBA Gold lightweight title (135 lbs). Oumiha has shown poise and polish in his pro transition and aims to cement his name among the division’s elite.

Fonseca brings the kind of battle-hardened résumé few can match, having fought the likes of Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Known for his punching power and relentless pressure, the Nicaraguan will test Oumiha’s finesse in a classic clash of styles.

Agüero vs. Alemán: South American Showdown at Super Feather

In a third title fight, Paraguay’s Josué Agüero (13-0, 7 KOs) meets Argentina’s Diego Alemán (20-3-1, 14 KOs) for the WBA Gold super featherweight belt (130 lbs) in a scheduled 10-round contest. Agüero, an undefeated prospect with strong regional momentum, is eyeing his first international title.

Alemán, whose three defeats include two split decisions, comes in with experience and determination. His aggressive style and ability to control the mid-range could pose real problems for Agüero in what’s expected to be the most competitive bout of the night.

⸻

Boxing with Purpose

Beyond the action inside the ring, KO Drugs is a platform for social impact. Under the leadership of WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, the program has traveled to countries like Panama, Venezuela, Argentina—and now Libya—with the goal of using boxing as a tool for education, inclusion, and drug prevention.

Alongside the title fights, the event will feature community outreach activities, training clinics, and collaboration with local authorities, trainers, and fighters. The WBA’s presence in Libya marks a powerful moment in the global expansion of boxing—and its ongoing commitment to making a difference outside the ropes.