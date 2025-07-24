Worthington and Piteau to Clash for the WBA Interim Super Lightweight Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, July 26, the Little Caesars Arena will host one of the most anticipated women’s fights of the year. Undefeated American standout Samantha “The Heat” Worthington (11-0, 7 KOs) will square off against France’s Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) for the WBA interim super lightweight world title (140 lbs). The bout is part of the undercard for Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels.

Worthington, 29, arrives as one of the brightest rising stars in American boxing. Fighting out of an orthodox stance and boasting a 170 cm reach, she’s compiled a flawless record built on rhythm, technical skill, and precision. Seven of her eleven victories have come by way of knockout—a testament to her growing power. “This moment is part of my purpose,” she said in the pre-fight press conference. “I’m ready to show that I belong at the top.”

Her opponent, Victoire Piteau of Saint-Maur, France, brings a different kind of threat—seasoned experience and battle-tested grit. Riding a five-fight win streak and with a successful European campaign behind her, this will mark her U.S. debut. “I’m ready to win with heart and unshakable determination,” Piteau stated. “This fight is part of my story.”

Both fighters possess similar technical styles, setting the stage for a high-level, strategic battle. Expect Worthington to dictate the pace early with volume and control, while Piteau looks to close the gap and go to work in mid-range with crisp combinations.

As Detroit gears up for a night of elite women’s boxing, the stakes are clear: Worthington is aiming to capture gold on home soil, while Piteau is out to claim the crown—and make her mark—on enemy territory.