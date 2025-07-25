LIVE Weigh-In! Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti – Pier Pressure 🏖️





Join us in Bournemouth for the official Fight Week Press Conference as Ryan Garner takes on Reece Bellotti in a championship contest for the British, Commonwealth & EBU European Super-Featherweight titles. Hear from our Main Event fighters as well as Aloys Junior, Ellis Zorro, Carl Fail, Amir Abubaker & more ahead of another highly anticipated fight night.

Watch the full prelims on the Queensberry YT Channel from 5:00pm before switching over to DAZN at 7:30pm for the Main Card.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact