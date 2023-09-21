Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions Boxing Videos



Join us for live coverage from Wembley, London as Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce meet for the first time since their first fight back in April. They’re joined by a stacked undercard including Anthony Yarde, Zach Parker, Moses Itauma, Pierce O’Leary, Sam Noakes and more.

Watch the fights live on the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel on Saturday night from 5pm and on TNT Sports 2 from 7.30pm.

