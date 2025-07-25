FIGHTER OF THE NIGHT | Cayden Griffiths #goldenboyfightnight

Fighter of the night is Cayden Griffiths (6-0, 6 KOs), who in a six-round welterweight bout on the DAZN broadcast, stopped David Ramirez (18-6, 13 KOs) of Heredia, Costa Rica, in the fourth round at 1:54 with a brutal hook.
