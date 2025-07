The rematch is locked in! Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will run it back, this time for the IBF World Welterweight Title on Saturday 13 September the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Watch as both fighters discuss the first fight, the rematch and face off once more as Eddie Hearn hosts the launch press conference.

