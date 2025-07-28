Claressa Shields Dominates Daniels to Retain Undisputed Heavyweight Crown – World Boxing Association

American superstar Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) once again cemented her status as the queen of women’s boxing with a commanding unanimous decision victory over New Zealand’s Lani Daniels (11-3-2, 1 KO) on Saturday, July 26, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Fighting in front of more than 15,000 fans, Shields retained her WBA world heavyweight title and reinforced her place in history as the only undisputed champion in three separate weight classes—middleweight, super middleweight, and heavyweight.

From the opening bell, Shields showcased her trademark ring IQ and technical superiority. Daniels tried to stay mobile early, circling and keeping distance, but the champion quickly cut off the ring and began walking her down, landing crisp combinations to both the body and head.

The scorecards told the story of Shields’ dominance: 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91. It was another masterclass from the self-proclaimed GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time), who continues to raise the bar in women’s boxing.

“I’m ready for anyone. I want the biggest and best fights out there,” Shields said post-fight, hinting at potential blockbuster bouts on the horizon—including a long-rumored rematch with Franchón Crews-Dezurn.

Daniels came into the fight riding a seven-fight win streak and was competing outside of her native New Zealand for the first time. Despite her courage and resilience, she couldn’t match Shields’ speed, timing, or relentless pressure. As the rounds wore on, Shields landed with increasing accuracy and closed strong in the tenth to seal the win in style.

Now 30, Shields continues to build a legacy that transcends the sport. With two Olympic gold medals, titles across five weight classes, and a perfect pro record, her influence reaches far beyond the ropes. The Little Caesars Arena bore witness to yet another historic night in the career of one of boxing’s all-time greats.