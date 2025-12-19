Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | John Ramirezvs. Ephraim Bui | Scrappy is now a title contender!

Full Fight | John Ramirezvs. Ephraim Bui | Scrappy is now a title contender!

In a super flyweight bout featuring former sparring partners, John “Scrappy” Ramirez picked up the unanimous decision victory over Ephraim “The Effect” Bui. Scrappy tried to box in the first round but quickly abandoned that and started fighting on the inside.

John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs. Ephraim “The Effect” Bui | December 14, 2024 | Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA

