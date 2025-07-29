A Legacy of Grit, Glory, and Transformation in Women’s Boxing – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) is mourning the loss of one of Latin America’s most iconic fighters. Alejandra “La Locomotora” Oliveras, a former world champion and a trailblazer in women’s boxing, passed away on July 28, 2025, in Santa Fe, Argentina, at the age of 47. She had been in a coma for two weeks following an ischemic stroke that led to a massive pulmonary embolism.

Oliveras wasn’t just a champion in the ring—she was a transformative figure. A woman who turned pain into strength and adversity into purpose. Born in El Carmen, Jujuy, in 1978, she grew up in extreme poverty and faced violence from a young age. Her entry into boxing was initially a means of self-defense, but it quickly became a path toward identity, empowerment, and greatness.

She made her professional debut in 2005 and soon made history as the first Argentine woman to win a world title abroad, knocking out Jackie Nava in Mexico in 2006. Over the course of her remarkable career, she captured six world titles across five weight divisions—super bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, and super featherweight. The feat earned her two Guinness World Records and an induction into the Latin American Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024.

Known for her ferocious style, physical power, and unapologetic persona, Oliveras became a prominent figure both in sports and in the media. She engaged in memorable rivalries with legends like Marcela “La Tigresa” Acuña and Lely Luz Flórez, delivering electrifying performances in venues like the iconic Luna Park in Buenos Aires. In 2019, after defeating Lesly Morales, she announced her retirement with a final record of 33 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws. From that point on, she dedicated herself to social and political work.

She founded “Team Locomotora,” a gym in Santa Fe offering free boxing classes to at-risk youth. She also ran for national congress and became a vocal advocate for using sports as a tool for inclusion. Oliveras raised her voice against gender violence, discrimination, and inequality in sports, becoming both a community leader and a coach.

The WBA, which recognized her as world champion on multiple occasions, has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of a woman who transcended the ring.

Women’s boxing has lost one of its pioneers, but her legacy remains indelible. Alejandra “La Locomotora” Oliveras didn’t just open doors—she paved the way with courage, authenticity, and a deep love for the sport. Her story will continue to inspire generations of women who see in boxing not just a discipline, but a means to transform their lives.