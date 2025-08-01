David Picasso vs Kyonosuke Kameda FULL FIGHT

Undefeated super bantamweight contender David “Rey” Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact with a hard-fought unanimous decision over Kyonosuke Kameda (15-5-2, 9 KOs) in their 10-round clash.
Picasso adjusted to the aggressive Kameda to take control of the second half of the fight, earning scores of 98-92 and 97-93, which overturned one score of 95-95.
#PicassoKameda #DavidPicasso #KyonosukeKameda
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions