Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Simms Jr | Fight Highlights

Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Simms Jr | Fight Highlights

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Highlights from the Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Simms Jr headlined event in Chicago.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #highlights #ko

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin vs Kell Brook | *FULL FIGHT * | Matchroom Boxing

Kell Brook dared to be great by jumping up two weight classes to face the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved