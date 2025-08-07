Moses Itauma – The Story So Far





Moses Itauma’s rise to prominence has been sensational, blowing heavyweights away spectacularly. DAZN look at the heavyweight sensation’s rise up the ranks.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Telegram: t.me/daznofficial

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #itauma