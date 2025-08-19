Daniel Dubois new trainer UPDATE as Amir Khan predicts Canelo vs Crawford | Toe2Toe





Watch latest edition of Toe2Toe where the guests are Sam Jones, Pat Brown and Amir Khan discussing all things Daniel Dubois and the upcoming super fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

