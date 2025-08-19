Bahdi and Gutiérrez Collide in WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator – World Boxing Association

Canada’s Lucas Bahdi and Venezuela’s Roger Gutiérrez will lock horns this Saturday in Orlando in a high-stakes WBA lightweight title eliminator.

The bout is part of the card set to unfold at the Caribe Royale Hotel, promoted by MVP Promotions, and it carries major implications for both men.

Bahdi, ranked No. 5 at 135 pounds, is enjoying the finest run of his career. At 31 years old, he’s coming off a streak of three consecutive victories over previously unbeaten opponents, performances that vaulted him into this crucial eliminator. A win would push him one step closer to a world title shot.

Across the ring stands Gutiérrez, the former WBA super featherweight world champion. The 30-year-old “Kid” has been riding a two-fight win streak, leaning on his experience and proven pedigree. For him, victory on Saturday would mark a return to the elite level of the sport.

Bahdi enters with an unblemished record of 19-0, with 15 of those wins coming by knockout. Gutiérrez brings veteran numbers to the table: 29 victories, 6 defeats, 1 draw, and 22 wins by stoppage.