Quick Jabs | Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga | Back and forth battle!

In a stunning upset, Farid Ngoga (11-1, 6 KOs) of Phoenix outpointed previously unbeaten Jordan Panthen (11-1, 9 KOs) of Hawaii in a 10-round co-main event. Ngoga won by majority decision, with judges scoring the bout 97-93, 95-95, and 96-94, earning him the WBA Continental Americas Gold super welterweight title.
Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga | July 24, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino – Indio, CA
#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboyfightnight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl