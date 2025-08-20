Quick Jabs | Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga | Back and forth battle!





In a stunning upset, Farid Ngoga (11-1, 6 KOs) of Phoenix outpointed previously unbeaten Jordan Panthen (11-1, 9 KOs) of Hawaii in a 10-round co-main event. Ngoga won by majority decision, with judges scoring the bout 97-93, 95-95, and 96-94, earning him the WBA Continental Americas Gold super welterweight title.

Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga | July 24, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino – Indio, CA

