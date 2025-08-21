Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Jack Rafferty vs Mark Chamberlain – Make or Break 💥

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Jack Rafferty vs Mark Chamberlain – Make or Break 💥

Join us in Manchester for the official Press Conference for Make or Break. Here from Jack Rafferty who prepares for his toughest test against Mark Chamberlain. Also hear from a great undercard including Zak Miller, Jack Turner, Leon Woodstock, Nelson Birchall & Olympic Bronze Medalist Lewis Richardson.

Watch the full prelims on the Queensberry YT Channel from 4:30pm before switching over to DAZN at 7:30pm for the Main Card.

