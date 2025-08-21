Home / Boxing Videos / Joshua, Usyk Or Fury? 🤔 Dave Allen's Sparring Stories With Heavyweight Trio

Joshua, Usyk Or Fury? 🤔 Dave Allen's Sparring Stories With Heavyweight Trio

Matchroom Boxing 39 mins ago Boxing Videos



Heavyweight contender Dave Allen answers questions with the answer simply Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury. The White Rhino returns Oct 11 in Sheffield against the big punching Arslanbek Makhmadov live on DAZN!

