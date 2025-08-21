Should Itauma Fight Usyk? | Jake Paul, Daniel Dubois and more | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 20





Chris and Sergio discuss whether Moses Itauma is ready to fight Oleksandr Usyk. PLUS, they discuss Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis, Daniel Dubois parting ways with Don Charles, and more.

Michael Hunter also joins the show to discuss his cancelled fight with Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller.

