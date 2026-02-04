Albert Ramírez vs. Lerrone Richards bout postponed – World Boxing Association

The highly anticipated clash between Venezuelan contender Albert Ramírez and Britain’s Lerrone Richards has been officially postponed due to a last-minute medical issue affecting the Venezuelan fighter. According to a medical report confirmed by his team, Ramírez was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The bout, which was set to serve as Ramírez’s defense of the WBA Interim title in the light heavyweight division, has been postponed indefinitely while his recovery timeline is assessed.

Ramírez, who owns an unblemished record of 22 wins with 19 knockouts, was forced to withdraw at the eleventh hour due to severe discomfort and will not be able to step into the ring this Thursday in Montreal.

The matchup was regarded as one of the most anticipated fights of the quarter in the division, largely because of the stylistic contrast between Ramírez’s raw power and Richards’ polished technical approach. The pioneering sanctioning body extended its best wishes for a swift recovery to Ramírez.