Andre Berto on Losing His Legendary Father Dieuseul Berto – The Hardest Fight…

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CWg6JiSSanw

Andre Berto opens up about the devastating loss of his father and becoming the family patriarch. The emotional journey of dealing with grief while maintaining a professional boxing career. Berto shares how his father’s death changed his perspective on life and fighting.

