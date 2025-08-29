Elif Nur Turhan Knocks Out Ayadi, Claims Interim WBA Crown – World Boxing Association

Turkey’s Elif Nur Turhan (11-0, 7 KOs) captured the WBA interim super featherweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of France’s Rima Ayadi (11-1, 1 KO) on Thursday night, August 28, at the Théâtre du Casino Barrière in Enghien-les-Bains, just outside Paris. The victory marks the first world title belt of Turhan’s professional career, keeping her unbeaten and extending her knockout streak to three.

From the opening bell, Turhan made her intentions clear. Applying steady pressure and digging to the body, she wore down Ayadi, who tried to keep her at bay with the jab but couldn’t halt the Turkish fighter’s advance. The hometown favorite found no answers as the visitor grew stronger with each passing round.

In the sixth, Turhan broke through with a sharp combination that left Ayadi defenseless. The referee stepped in immediately, waving it off to award Turhan the TKO. It was her second straight victory over an undefeated opponent and the most significant triumph of her career so far.

Nicknamed “The Golden Turk”, Turhan has fought between 130 and 140 pounds since turning pro in 2022, her punching power standing out in a division where knockouts are rare.

For Ayadi, it was the bitter taste of her first professional defeat. At 36, she had built a spotless record, but on this night, she couldn’t withstand Turhan’s firepower.