The Trilogy – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, August 30, at the Bung Kamo Indoor Tennis Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, veteran James Mokoginta (44-19-3, 30 KOs) will face young Thai prospect Pawitchaya Ruangchutiphophan (7-1, 4 KOs) for the third time in a row, with the WBA East Asia welterweight title on the line.

It’s the rubber match in a rivalry that has already delivered fireworks. Back in April, Mokoginta drew first blood with a third-round stoppage. Two months later, Ruangchutiphophan evened the score, blasting out the veteran in just two rounds. Now, with one win apiece, the pair meet again to settle the score.

Mokoginta, 34, stands as one of Southeast Asia’s most seasoned fighters. Turning pro in 2010, he’s campaigned across multiple weight classes—from super bantamweight to welter—and has shared the ring with names like Daiki Kameda, TJ Doheny, and Dennis Tubieron. Known for his ring savvy and a thudding right hand, he brings years of experience into the trilogy.

At just 21, Ruangchutiphophan represents the other side of the spectrum: hungry, ambitious, and full of energy. Born in Pathum Thani, Thailand, he’s built his record on the national circuit with wins over Nutthakorn Sungsevee and Tomorn Pitakwattanakul. His style is forward-leaning, aggressive, and built on short-range bursts.

The fight offers a clear clash of styles and generations. Mokoginta will look to impose control, distance, and tactical pressure, while Ruangchutiphophan banks on speed, volume, and explosiveness. Both men can punch, which makes this third encounter a fight that could catch fire from the opening bell.