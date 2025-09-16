Home / Boxing Videos / Ricky Hatton vs Kostya Tszyu | FULL FIGHT | IBF World Super-Lightweight Title Fight

Ricky Hatton vs Kostya Tszyu | FULL FIGHT | IBF World Super-Lightweight Title Fight

We pay respects to the great Ricky Hatton by remembering some of his best performances during his career. His fight with Kostya Tszyu for the IBF World Super-Lightweight Title in his own city of Manchester became one of the most iconic nights in British Boxing History. Out of respect, all proceeds associated with this clip to be donated to a charity of the Hatton families choosing.

