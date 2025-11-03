Peró retains WBA Continental Americas title with win over Thompson – World Boxing Association

Cuban heavyweight contender Lenier Peró held firm and kept his WBA Continental Americas title this weekend, grinding out a unanimous decision over Britain’s Jordan Thompson at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Peró had to dig deep against a seasoned opponent who refused to give him an easy night. But as the rounds ticked by, the Cuban’s poise and class separated him, earning scorecards of 96–93, 96–93 and 97–93.

It was a spirited main event, with both big men having their moments and trading momentum through stretches of the fight. Peró’s sharper execution and ability to bank rounds proved decisive, as he continued to show the tools and discipline befitting a heavyweight on the rise.

For Peró, the win carries weight — not only because he defended his belt, but because he beat a fighter who has already challenged for a world title. It’s another important step toward his ultimate goal in one of boxing’s toughest divisions.

Peró stays unbeaten at 13–0 with 8 knockouts, while Thompson slips to 15–2 with 12 wins by stoppage.