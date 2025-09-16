Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Breakdown the Canelo vs Crawford Fight

Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Breakdown the Canelo vs Crawford Fight

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 3 hours ago



Boxing Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. break down the epic showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, where Crawford shocked the boxing world with a masterclass performance to become undisputed at super middleweight. They dissect the turning points, tactical brilliance, and what this win means for Crawford’s legacy. Plus, the two legends pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Ricky Hatton, honoring his grit and unforgettable impact on the sport.

