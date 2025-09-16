Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Breakdown the Canelo vs Crawford Fight





Boxing Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. break down the epic showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, where Crawford shocked the boxing world with a masterclass performance to become undisputed at super middleweight. They dissect the turning points, tactical brilliance, and what this win means for Crawford’s legacy. Plus, the two legends pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Ricky Hatton, honoring his grit and unforgettable impact on the sport.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions