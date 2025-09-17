Home / Boxing Videos / “I Don't Bite!” 🔊 Mic'd Up Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Rematch Face Off

“I Don't Bite!” 🔊 Mic'd Up Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Rematch Face Off

Matchroom Boxing 53 mins ago Boxing Videos



Listen in as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn go face to face at the launch press conference to promote their rematch on November 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

#shorts #eubankbenn2 #boxing

