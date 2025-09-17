A Clash of Styles for the WBA Minimumweight Crown – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, September 20, the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino in Indio, California, becomes the stage for a high-stakes showdown at 105 pounds, as Puerto Rican champion Óscar Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Super minimumweight title against the dangerous Filipino challenger Jayson “Striker” Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs).

Collazo, 28, has established himself as one of the most solid champions in the lower weight classes. Fresh off a knockout victory over Edwin Cano in March, he now looks to further cement his reign against a hungry contender who represents a genuine threat.

Vayson, 27, arrives as one of the rising forces in Filipino boxing. Standing 5-foot-4 with an orthodox stance and respectable power, he brings both size and ambition into the ring, chasing his first world title. His aggressive style and ability to close the distance could test Collazo’s movement and surgical precision.

More than just a title defense, this fight is a clash of schools: the technical brilliance of Latin American boxing versus the proud Filipino tradition in the lighter divisions. Collazo will be out to preserve his undefeated record and strengthen his hold on the throne, while Vayson is determined to shock the world and claim his place as the new minimumweight king.

Collazo vs. Vayson has all the ingredients of elite small-division boxing—speed, tactical intelligence, and heart. On Saturday night, Fantasy Springs will find out who truly rules at 105 pounds.