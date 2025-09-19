Home / Boxing Videos / “154 Is Mine!” – Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Sends Warning To Division Rivals

“154 Is Mine!” – Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Sends Warning To Division Rivals

Matchroom Boxing



Boots Ennis has sent a warning to his Super Welterweight rivals ahead of October 11’s fight against Uisma Lima. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.

