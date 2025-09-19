“154 Is Mine!” – Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Sends Warning To Division Rivals

Boots Ennis has sent a warning to his Super Welterweight rivals ahead of October 11’s fight against Uisma Lima. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.
#shorts #boxing #bootsennis
Boots Ennis has sent a warning to his Super Welterweight rivals ahead of October 11’s fight against Uisma Lima. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.
#shorts #boxing #bootsennis
Tags * 39Boots39 Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Division Eddie Hearn Ennis Jaron Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rivals sends warning