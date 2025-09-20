Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 | Highlights | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing





Lewis Crocker won the vacant IBF welterweight title with a split decision win vs Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park on September 13, 2025. The Belfast man scored knockdowns in rounds three and five, which proved critical on cards that read 114-112 and 114-113, while Donovan claimed a 115-111 verdict on the third card.

It was a night of vindication for Crocker in this rematch, having won the first meeting via disqualification.

This was the first all-Irish world title fight in boxing history.

