Home / Boxing Videos / Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 | Highlights | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 | Highlights | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Lewis Crocker won the vacant IBF welterweight title with a split decision win vs Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park on September 13, 2025. The Belfast man scored knockdowns in rounds three and five, which proved critical on cards that read 114-112 and 114-113, while Donovan claimed a 115-111 verdict on the third card.

It was a night of vindication for Crocker in this rematch, having won the first meeting via disqualification.

This was the first all-Irish world title fight in boxing history.

#matchroomboxing #crockerdonovan2 #irishboxing

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

OSCAR COLLAZO VS. JAYSON VAYSON WEIGH IN LIVESTREAM

September 19, 2025 — Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson weigh in live from Las Vegas, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved