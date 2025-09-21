Home / Boxing Videos / Beyond the Bell | Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson

Beyond the Bell | Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson

DAZN Boxing



September 20, 2025 – The DAZN team reacts to Oscar Collazo’s 7th round TKO in Indio, CA and a plethora of star performances on tonight’s card featuring Golden Boy Promotions.

