Home / Boxing Videos / EXTENDED VERSION: “You're A Stepping Stone!” – George Liddard & Kieron Conway | Matchroom Boxing

EXTENDED VERSION: “You're A Stepping Stone!” – George Liddard & Kieron Conway | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch the full, uncut segment of Kieron Conway and George Liddard’s back n’ forth on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown. The pair battle it out for the British and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles on Friday 17 October at London’s York Hall. It’s sure to be a fiery fight week following these verbal jabs!

#MatchroomBoxing #FlashKnockdown #ConwayLiddard

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

CONTROL – that's what #StephenFulton has done since he stepped on the scene in 2014. #FultonFoster

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved