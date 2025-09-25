Home / Boxing Videos / “You Are A Plum!” – Eddie Hearn Reacts To Eubank Jr Press Conference Rant

“You Are A Plum!” – Eddie Hearn Reacts To Eubank Jr Press Conference Rant

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



In the latest episode of Flash Knockdown, Eddie Hearn reacts to Chris Eubank Jr’s press conference rant in the build-up to November 15’s rematch with Conor Benn. Watch the full episode out now!

#shorts #eddiehearn #chriseubankjr

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Eddie Hearn Teases Dave Allen Vs Deontay Wilder If White Rhino Beats Makhmudov 🤯

Eddie Hearn dangles a huge carrot for Dave Allen should he come through October 11’s …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved